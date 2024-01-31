Robotic welding maintenance programmer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

The ideal applicant is a person who has one or more years of experience with Panasonic, Kawasaki, ABB, or other similar industrial robots, working knowledge in MIG and TIG, can create and modify complex Robotic welding programs while consistently maintaining the essential welding parameters. Change as necessary the weld data, torch angles, electrical extension, starting techniques and other robotic/welding variables.

Overview of Key Activities:

Create and modify programs, and analyze and determine proper weld sequence for cycle time and part dimensional improvements to reduce cycle time and ensure part consistency.

Complete preventive maintenance per the instructions on weld fixture, weld cells, and auxiliary equipment, and provide suggestions to continuously improve the preventive maintenance schedules.

Provide assistance in the design, build, installation, and start up of weld cells/fixtures, size machine/tools, and all auxiliary equipment.

Complete equipment changeovers according to the changeover instructions for weld fixtures, and all auxiliary equipment.

Provide assistance to error proofing processes through problem solving.

Consistently adhere to, and support, all company policies and procedures.

Consistently exhibit appropriate attendance habits.

Provide necessary, accurate, and timely feedback of all pertinent information to co-workers and management.

Effectively communicate with co-workers and management to enhance teamwork and communication initiatives.

Other duties as deemed necessary and requested by the Supervisor.

Possess excellent organizational skills and attention to detail capabilities.

The criteria and requirements are as follows:

The criteria and requirements are as follows: Advantageous to have an electrical/electronic diploma or degree.

Advantageous to be a qualified artisan. Preferably an electrician or millwright.

Attendance to specialized robotic training courses will be advantageous.

Previous experience as a robotic welding operator could be an advantage.

Experience developing robotic applications would be advantageous.

Must be prepared to work shifts and/or overtime at short notice.

Be prepared to complete an assessment and interview process

Desired Skills:

Millwright

Electrician

Robotics

Panasonic

ABB

Kawasaki

MIG and TIG Welding

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position