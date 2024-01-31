Scrum Master Agile

Minimum qualification required:
- Relevant Degree or higher diploma
- Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM)
- 5+ IT and Financial industry experience essential
- 4-5 years’ experience within an Agile development environment as a Scrum Master
-
Experience in a SAFe Agile environment will be advantageous.
-
Competencies:
- Strong knowledge of Scrum, Agile and Lean methodologies and the ability to propagate this
into the teams and the organization
- Solid Agile coaching experience
- Strong Understanding of software development project management
- Strong skills with common DevSecOps tools and technologies (typically the Atlassian Suite)
- Experienced working with different frameworks within Agile, particularly Scrum and Kanban or
SAFe.
- Proven experience in leading teams with a Scrum delivery
- Strong communication, coaching and facilitation skills
- Able to exert influence without authority inside and outside the team
- Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal
Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]
