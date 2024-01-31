Scrum Master Agile

Jan 31, 2024

Minimum qualification required:

  • Relevant Degree or higher diploma
  • Certified Scrum Master (PSM or CSM)
  • 5+ IT and Financial industry experience essential
  • 4-5 years’ experience within an Agile development environment as a Scrum Master

  • Experience in a SAFe Agile environment will be advantageous.

  • Competencies:

  • Strong knowledge of Scrum, Agile and Lean methodologies and the ability to propagate this
    into the teams and the organization
  • Solid Agile coaching experience
  • Strong Understanding of software development project management
  • Strong skills with common DevSecOps tools and technologies (typically the Atlassian Suite)
  • Experienced working with different frameworks within Agile, particularly Scrum and Kanban or
    SAFe.
  • Proven experience in leading teams with a Scrum delivery
  • Strong communication, coaching and facilitation skills
  • Able to exert influence without authority inside and outside the team
  • Excellent interpersonal skills, ability to work with diverse personality types and deal

Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Scrum
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position