Senior Analyst Developer

Jan 31, 2024

The scope will include but will not be limited to:

Qualifications/ Certification:

  • B degree in Computer Science/Information Systems or equivalent qualification.

Desired Skills:

  • Presentation skills.
  • Problem solving and analysis.
  • Time and work management
  • Analytical skills and thinking

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Experience:

– A minimum of 10 to 15 years’ experience as a Senior Analyst Developer with the majority of the time using COBOL
– Advanced experience in COBOL
– Advanced experience in CICS
– Advanced experience in DB2
– Sound understanding and experience in MQSeries, Z/OS, JCL
– Advanced knowledge of programming standards and codes of good practice
– Advanced knowledge of Analysis and Design
– Knowledge of Endevor and Xpeditor will be an added advantage

Competencies:

– Knowledge of the systems development life cycle (SDLC) (essential).
– Skilled in technical analysis, design and documentation (essential).
– Analytical skills and thinking.
– Time and work management.
– Problem solving and analysis.
– Communication skills (verbal and written).
– Interpersonal relationship building and maintaining skills.
– Presentation skills.
– Ability to work in a team and contribute to team success.

Key deliverables:

Learn more/Apply for this position