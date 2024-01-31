Senior Business Analyst (Investments /Insurance) – Gauteng Sandown

A leading investment company is requiring the services of a Senior Business Analyst for a contract position. Work from home 3 days a week.

Successfull candidates must have experience in the below:

Perform enterprise analysis

BA planning activities

Conduct detailed design analysis

Perform solution assessment and validation

Manage requirments end to end

Perform support analysis.

Type of environment:

Fast pace and driven team

Must be able to engage at all levels and able to articulate yourself in meetings and standups

Fund and investment administration project experience is a must (5 + years)

Qualification & Experience

10 years within a Business Analyst role

5 + years within a investment and fund administration environment

Business Analysis Certification (essential)

IIBA membership (advantage)

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Process Engineering

Agile environment working experience

SQL

UML or BPMN (modelling languages)

Visio

Enterprise Architect (modelling tool)

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

