Senior Business Analyst (Investments /Insurance) – Gauteng Sandown

Jan 31, 2024

A leading investment company is requiring the services of a Senior Business Analyst for a contract position. Work from home 3 days a week.

Successfull candidates must have experience in the below:

  • Perform enterprise analysis
  • BA planning activities
  • Conduct detailed design analysis
  • Perform solution assessment and validation
  • Manage requirments end to end
  • Perform support analysis.

Type of environment:

  • Fast pace and driven team
  • Must be able to engage at all levels and able to articulate yourself in meetings and standups
  • Fund and investment administration project experience is a must (5 + years)

Qualification & Experience

  • 10 years within a Business Analyst role
  • 5 + years within a investment and fund administration environment
  • Business Analysis Certification (essential)
  • IIBA membership (advantage)

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analysis
  • Process Engineering
  • Agile environment working experience
  • SQL
  • UML or BPMN (modelling languages)
  • Visio
  • Enterprise Architect (modelling tool)

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

