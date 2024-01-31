Senior Business Analyst (Investments /Insurance)

A leading investment company is requiring the services of a Senior Business Analyst for a contract position. Work from home 3 days a week.
Successfull candidates must have experience in the below:
- Perform enterprise analysis
- BA planning activities
- Conduct detailed design analysis
- Perform solution assessment and validation
- Manage requirments end to end
- Perform support analysis.
Type of environment:
- Fast pace and driven team
- Must be able to engage at all levels and able to articulate yourself in meetings and standups
- Fund and investment administration project experience is a must (5 + years)
Qualification & Experience
- 10 years within a Business Analyst role
- 5 + years within a investment and fund administration environment
- Business Analysis Certification (essential)
- IIBA membership (advantage)
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Process Engineering
- Agile environment working experience
- SQL
- UML or BPMN (modelling languages)
- Visio
- Enterprise Architect (modelling tool)
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years