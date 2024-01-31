Looking for an outstanding Senior C# Developer to join one of our clients’ teams in Centurion, Gauteng. They embrace a hybrid work environment, so you can enjoy a mix of on-site and remote work options!
Key Requirements
- Minimum 5+ years of software development experience across the full project lifecycle.
- Bachelor’s degree in information systems or computer science.
- Strong background in .NET web development using C# (including Blazor, Razor Pages, JSON, CSS, JavaScript, TypeScript, SignalR, HTML5, and CSS3, along with modern web development frameworks like Angular, React, or [URL Removed]
- Proficiency in Visual Studio 2019 or later, including Visual Studio Code for seamless and modern development experiences.
- Developing high-quality software solutions using C# .NET
- Contributing to the overall strategy and direction of the development team
- Implementing software development best practices and tools
- Designing system architecture
- Collaborating with team members to ensure seamless integration of your work with others’.
- Continuously improving your skills and staying up to date with the latest industry trends
Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- C#
- javascript
- Blazor
- HTML
- CSS