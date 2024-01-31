Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Looking for an outstanding Senior C# Developer to join one of our clients’ teams in Centurion, Gauteng. They embrace a hybrid work environment, so you can enjoy a mix of on-site and remote work options!

Key Requirements

Minimum 5+ years of software development experience across the full project lifecycle.

Bachelor’s degree in information systems or computer science.

Strong background in .NET web development using C# (including Blazor, Razor Pages, JSON, CSS, JavaScript, TypeScript, SignalR, HTML5, and CSS3, along with modern web development frameworks like Angular, React, or [URL Removed]

Proficiency in Visual Studio 2019 or later, including Visual Studio Code for seamless and modern development experiences.

Developing high-quality software solutions using C# .NET

Contributing to the overall strategy and direction of the development team

Implementing software development best practices and tools

Designing system architecture

Collaborating with team members to ensure seamless integration of your work with others’.

Continuously improving your skills and staying up to date with the latest industry trends

