Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Jan 31, 2024

Looking for an outstanding Senior C# Developer to join one of our clients’ teams in Centurion, Gauteng. They embrace a hybrid work environment, so you can enjoy a mix of on-site and remote work options!

Key Requirements

  • Minimum 5+ years of software development experience across the full project lifecycle.
  • Bachelor’s degree in information systems or computer science.
  • Strong background in .NET web development using C# (including Blazor, Razor Pages, JSON, CSS, JavaScript, TypeScript, SignalR, HTML5, and CSS3, along with modern web development frameworks like Angular, React, or [URL Removed]
  • Proficiency in Visual Studio 2019 or later, including Visual Studio Code for seamless and modern development experiences.
  • Developing high-quality software solutions using C# .NET
  • Contributing to the overall strategy and direction of the development team
  • Implementing software development best practices and tools
  • Designing system architecture
  • Collaborating with team members to ensure seamless integration of your work with others’.
  • Continuously improving your skills and staying up to date with the latest industry trends

Desired Skills:

  • .Net
  • C#
  • javascript
  • Blazor
  • HTML
  • CSS

