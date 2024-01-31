Senior Data Scientist

Hire Resolve is currently assisting one of their clients, a leading Telematics company in Centurion, in looking for a highly skilled and experienced Senior Data Scientist.

Responsibilities

Develop and apply advanced analytics techniques to extract insights from large and complex data sets

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and deploy machine learning models and data products

Translate complex business problems into analytical frameworks and provide actionable insights

Contribute to the end-to-end development of AI solutions using data science and machine learning, ensuring they address real-world challenges in telemetry, IoT, and Engineering domains, as determined by business.

Integrate AI solutions into the overall engineering environment, leveraging tools and processes that align with industry best practices.

Document project details, methodologies, and best practices, ensuring seamless knowledge transfer among team members.

Present findings and recommendations to management and stakeholders.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in Computer Science (preferred), will consider Engineering or related.

Minimum of 4 years of relevant experience in AI, data science, and machine learning, & At least 2 years in Senior Data Scientist role.

Proven experience as a Data Scientist with a focus on applying machine learning techniques in a commercial setting

Strong hands-on experience with AI, DataBricks, PySpark, Azure, LLM’s, MLOps, PowerBI, Linux and GIS.

Strong programming skills in Python and proficiency in SQL

Experience with machine learning frameworks and libraries such as TensorFlow, scikit-learn, or PyTorch

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to work effectively in a multidisciplinary and collaborative team environment

Experience in the Telematics or automotive industry is a plus

Benefits:

Salary: R900K/yr – [URL Removed] negotiable

Training & Development

Family Leave

