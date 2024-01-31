Senior Data Specialist – Remote – Eastern Cape East London

Job Description:

Ownership of Outsourced Credit Control’s data and processes including, but not limited to, development, implementation and maintenance of operational and reporting processes. Engaging with business to ensure understanding and compliance with external client requirements. Manage a team of Data Analysts supporting the Outsourced Credit Control team and ensuring deadlines are met. The position reports to the MIS Manager, and has approx.. 2 direct reports.

Education and Experience:

Completed Grade 12

Relevant tertiary diploma or degree OR Microsoft MCSD/MCSE

5+ Years Experience in Microsoft SQL Server & MS Visual Studio SSIS, SSAS, SSRS

2-3 Years experience in supervising/managing a team OR Proven Performance as a Data Analyst (taking on extra responsibility, continuously delivering above expectation)

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Responsibilities:

Understand reporting and operational requirements Develop an understanding of the collections business concepts to be able to match them to appropriate data To estimate development time & report on project progress and planning

Writing of Documentation: this includes, but is not limited to the following: Required documents for deploying SSIS and SSAS packages Operational Documentation Help Documentation

Develop Technical competence in: SSIS to be able to extract, transform and load information SSAS for the development of cubes. Any other Microsoft Software deemed necessary for reporting

Apply all IT requirements in terms of: Database access policies Deployment requirements Development lifecycle policies

Development Requirements Develop and maintain live packages to be used in the Outsourced operational collections These can include but are not limited to:

Client data transfers (using multiple data tools like SSIS, FTP, SFTP, E4, etc.)

Client and performance reporting

Ad hoc investigations

Communication, Interpersonal Relationships & Leading the Team Own and manage the IT requirements for Outsourced and client integration projects Manage and lead the outsourced data analyst team Build and maintain a good relationships with internal business units

To perform any other functions over and above the ones listed as requested by Management

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Server Analysis Services (SSAS)

SQL Server

SSIS

Team Management

