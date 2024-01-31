Senior Front End Developer ( Remote )

Senior Front-end developer – HPC & Cloud Solutions
Are you creative, resourceful, curious and seeking technology and business firsts? Are looking for an exciting career in cloud software development? ?Would you like to work at a publicly traded global software company with 81 offices in 25 countries? Are you interested in collaborating in a rich development environment?
Job Summary:
Our client is actively looking for a Senior Front-end developer to reinforce the technical team on the cloud -enabled solutions.
As a software engineer, you will be responsible for actively contributing to the development of Altair Cloud platforms and the bursting solution for our clients.
The Cloud team enables the provisioning of products on different cloud platforms , and helps our clients run all our solvers with the flexibility provided by the cloud. It also offers the capability to temporarily extends their infrastructure without dealing with the integration complexity. Integrated within the cloud team, you will be responsible for the development of the different UI parts. Organized with an Agile methodology, you will collaborate with the team to develop and release an enterprise ready solution available on premises and in a SaaS mode
What you will do in your role :
- Contribute to define long-term vision and strategy about UI architecture and technology
- Develop UIs for various cloud products within an agile team
- Keep in mind ROI of development to reach the best balance between investment and value generated
- Help other team members
- Review and provide ideas about the user experience of the products
- Investigate issues in a complex ecosystem
- Collaborate to team development process by review code, cleaning it and refactoring
- Bring ideas and move things forward
- Work on shared library across a complex organization like Altair
- Constantly watch technology changes and propose ideas
What skills and experiences you will need to be successful in this role:
Basics:
- [URL Removed] JS (ES6), Typescript, DOM, nodejs
- HTML5, CSS
- Webpack, v itejs , rollup, babel
- Git, gitlab , gitlab -ci
- Code quality and testing
Preferred:
- Cloud technologies and paradigms
- Containerization technology (docker, Kubernetes, .. . )
- HPC or IT knowledge
Desired Skills:
- React.js
- JavaScript React
- Front-end
- typescript
- nodejs
- HTML5