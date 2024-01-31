Senior Full Stack Developer (PHP & React) (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic and innovative company that specializes in creating cutting-edge casino and sportsbook websites seeks a talented and experienced Senior Full Stack Developer to join their team with a strong background in building scalable, high-quality, and high-performing web applications. The ideal candidate will be responsible for developing and customizing casino and sportsbook website front end primarily using React or Angular. Additionally, the role involves back-end development, particularly integrating content management systems (CMS) and fulfilling other development needs.

DUTIES:

Develop and implement front-end web applications using React or Angular.

Work on back-end development tasks, including CMS integration and server-side logic.

Collaborate with Project Managers, Designers, and other Developers to ensure high-quality deliverables.

Participate in the entire application lifecycle, focusing on coding, debugging, and testing.

Optimize applications for maximum speed and scalability.

Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.

Maintain and improve website functionality and responsiveness.

Implement security and data protection measures.

Stay abreast of emerging technologies and industry trends.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

Proven work experience (5+ years) as a Full Stack Developer (in industry a bonus).

Strong proficiency in front-end technologies, particularly React and/or Angular.

Experience with back-end development, including CMS integration.

Familiarity with database technology such as SQL, NoSQL, etc.

Proficient understanding of code versioning tools, such as Git.

Good understanding of server-side CSS preprocessors (e.g., LESS, SASS).

Knowledge of SEO principles and ensuring that applications adhere to them.

Experience in building casino or sportsbook websites.

Mobile app development experience is a plus but not mandatory.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong organizational and project management skills.

Ability to work independently and in a team environment.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills.

COMMENTS:

