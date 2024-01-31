Senior .Net Developer

Jan 31, 2024

This could be just the right dose of medicine to get your code into ” healthy” shape and for you to grow your skills set. A role based in Cape Town / Hybrid working and exciting work and BENEFITS! Apply now! Looking for Senior .Net Developers

Looking for :
Senior .Net Software Developer
C#
ASP.net
OOP and SOLID principles
Microservices
Azure Development and DevOps
Microsoft SQL
Git
Jenkins
SOA
Agile methodologies

Brief responsibilities

  • Design, solution, code, debug, analyse and correct programs
  • New development, maintenance and support
  • Analyse the effect of new functions on the existing system
  • Compile test cases according to SDL methodology and conduct thorough in-house testing per operational procedure
  • Implement practical solutions
  • Provide specialist input and recommendations to improve the efficiency, compliance and quality objectives related to the area of specialization
  • Identify problems and develop and propose solutions to present to appropriate leader or stakeholders
  • Ensure day to day operational support required to enhance performance

If this is you, do not hesitate to send your latest CV and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • OOP
  • Hybrid working
  • ASP.Net

Learn more/Apply for this position