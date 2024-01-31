Senior .Net Developer

This could be just the right dose of medicine to get your code into ” healthy” shape and for you to grow your skills set. A role based in Cape Town / Hybrid working and exciting work and BENEFITS! Apply now! Looking for Senior .Net Developers

Looking for :

Senior .Net Software Developer

C#

ASP.net

OOP and SOLID principles

Microservices

Azure Development and DevOps

Microsoft SQL

Git

Jenkins

SOA

Agile methodologies

Brief responsibilities

Design, solution, code, debug, analyse and correct programs

New development, maintenance and support

Analyse the effect of new functions on the existing system

Compile test cases according to SDL methodology and conduct thorough in-house testing per operational procedure

Implement practical solutions

Provide specialist input and recommendations to improve the efficiency, compliance and quality objectives related to the area of specialization

Identify problems and develop and propose solutions to present to appropriate leader or stakeholders

Ensure day to day operational support required to enhance performance

If this is you, do not hesitate to send your latest CV and skills matrix

Desired Skills:

C#

OOP

Hybrid working

ASP.Net

