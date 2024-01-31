Senior .Net Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

This could be just the right dose of medicine to get your code into ” healthy” shape and for you to grow your skills set. A role based in Cape Town / Hybrid working and exciting work and BENEFITS! Apply now! Looking for Senior .Net Developers
Looking for :
Senior .Net Software Developer
C#
ASP.net
OOP and SOLID principles
Microservices
Azure Development and DevOps
Microsoft SQL
Git
Jenkins
SOA
Agile methodologies
Brief responsibilities
- Design, solution, code, debug, analyse and correct programs
- New development, maintenance and support
- Analyse the effect of new functions on the existing system
- Compile test cases according to SDL methodology and conduct thorough in-house testing per operational procedure
- Implement practical solutions
- Provide specialist input and recommendations to improve the efficiency, compliance and quality objectives related to the area of specialization
- Identify problems and develop and propose solutions to present to appropriate leader or stakeholders
- Ensure day to day operational support required to enhance performance
If this is you, do not hesitate to send your latest CV and skills matrix to [Email Address Removed]
