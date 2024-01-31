Systems and Data Manager – Remote Remote

Systems and Data Manager

Role:

The role of the System and Data Manager shall play a key role in

supporting the collection and analysis of key datasets within the organisation to

support their strategic goals.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

Supporting the launch of new systems within quality and managing the

systems post-launch. This includes, but is not limited to, providing user training,

outreach and liaising with IT for any technical issues.

Promoting and monitoring system use and adoption, reporting to key

stakeholders as required.

Supporting current key systems, particularly our client system.

Assisting not only the day-to-day management of this system

but supporting the firms where necessary, and the wider team in the future

development and strategy.

Managing the Annual Return data collection, analytics, and reporting. Where

necessary, summary reports may be required for key stakeholders.

Liaising with IT and Business Owners to deliver future system enhancements

for both Quality systems and Annual Returns.

Supporting Global Head of Operations on any other projects as may be

required.

Competencies:

Our client is a network of talented and emerging leaders. As such, any person

engaged by our client’s team must be or have the talent to become an exceptional,

inspiring leader. The is a fundamental competency for all our clients roles.

The following are core:

Highly organized and process driven with strong project management skills.

Technically competent in IT applications including data reporting software.

Analytical skillset with the ability to analyse large datasets.

Excellent communicator (written and verbal) with well-developed interpersonal

and presentation skills, able to manage positive working relationships with

member firms, their partners, staff, and external stakeholders

Ability to work well under pressure and to deadlines.

Positive, enthusiastic and the ability to provide innovative ideas and thinking

over processes.

A team player who works well with all members of our client’s team.

Independent and ethical mindset.

Experience:

Experience in the launch of new technology systems, data management and

analysis.

Qualifications:

Competency in IT applications, including data reporting software (such as PowerBI).

Primarily home-based but may involve occasional travelling due to the global nature

of the team.

Desired Skills:

Power BI

Client Relationship

Data reporting

