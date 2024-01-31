Systems Developer (SAP FI) – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate SAP FI with other SAP modules and external systems.
- Participate in data migration activities and ensure the integrity and accuracy of financial data in the S/4HANA system.
- Configure and customize SAP FI modules to meet business needs
- Perform system testing, unit testing, integration testing, and user acceptance testing, to ensure the quality and accuracy of SAP FI configurations.
- Be able to provide technical support and guidance to the finance team and other stakeholders.
- Stay abreast of changes in financial regulations and accounting standards, ensuring SAP FI configurations remain compliant with relevant requirements.
Desired Skills:
- SAP FI
- Data Migration
- S4
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree