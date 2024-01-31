Systems Engineer

Jan 31, 2024

Key Responsibilities:

  • Plan and execute assembly, integration, and verification of complicated systems, both in the laboratory and in the field.
  • Responsible for systems engineering over multiple lifecycle phases with a strong ability to address the specialty engineering and “ilities” of systems design, for subsystems and systems with medium criticality.
  • Establishing baselines and design configurations, including preparing and implementing engineering changes to the baselines.
  • Performing detail engineering analysis and synthesis of alternative solutions derived from unclear or vague specifications.
  • Reviewing and integrating multiple activity reports into system level analysis and reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and recommendations.
  • Provide “field engineering” services after delivery to aid in fault diagnostics and rectification.
  • Coaching or mentoring one or more young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering.
  • Participate in work teams focussed on Project or Programme planning and strategic decision making.
  • Contribute to the organisational maturity through the maintenance and upgrade of engineering processes within his/her realm of responsibility

Key Requirements:

Qualification:

  • Eng./B.Sc. (Eng) with 4+ years relevant experience; OR
  • Eng with 3+ years relevant experience; OR
  • PhD/D.Eng. with 1+ years relevant experience

Experience:

  • A background in development of systems in radar, satellite or avionics systems is preferred.
  • Integration, test, and verification of complicated systems which include RF, digital and mechanical elements
  • Applied Systems Engineering across the multiple lifecycle stages of a system or product, at all levels up to user systems (L5) of the systems hierarchy.
  • Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g. CORE)
  • Application and control of systems engineering processes and procedures.
  • Baseline establishment and management.
  • Change control

Knowledge

  • Recognised domain knowledge of systems engineering in computing infrastructure and technology, based on theoretical aspects and experience in systems engineering methods, procedures, tools, and techniques.
  • Configuration management and configuration management systems.
  • Systems Engineering Standards, e.g. ISO/IEC/IEEE [Phone Number Removed];,
  • Quality assurance systems (ISO 9001)
  • Knowledge of the PFMA and related procurement regulations

Desired Skills:

  • Problem Solving

