Systems Engineer

Key Responsibilities:
- Plan and execute assembly, integration, and verification of complicated systems, both in the laboratory and in the field.
- Responsible for systems engineering over multiple lifecycle phases with a strong ability to address the specialty engineering and “ilities” of systems design, for subsystems and systems with medium criticality.
- Establishing baselines and design configurations, including preparing and implementing engineering changes to the baselines.
- Performing detail engineering analysis and synthesis of alternative solutions derived from unclear or vague specifications.
- Reviewing and integrating multiple activity reports into system level analysis and reports to ensure quality and integrity of results and recommendations.
- Provide “field engineering” services after delivery to aid in fault diagnostics and rectification.
- Coaching or mentoring one or more young engineers in the field of engineering and specifically systems engineering.
- Participate in work teams focussed on Project or Programme planning and strategic decision making.
- Contribute to the organisational maturity through the maintenance and upgrade of engineering processes within his/her realm of responsibility
Key Requirements:
Qualification:
- Eng./BSc (Eng) with 4+ years; OR
- Eng with 3+ years; OR
- PhD/D. Eng with 1+ years
Experience:
- Integration, test, and verification of complicated systems which include RF, digital and mechanical elements.
- Applied Systems Engineering across the multiple lifecycle stages of a system or product, at all levels up to user systems (L5) of the systems hierarchy.
- Use of Computer-aided Systems Engineering Tools (e.g. CORE)
- Application and control of systems engineering processes and procedures.
- Baseline establishment and management.
- Change control
Knowledge:
- Recognised domain knowledge of systems engineering, technology and/or software, based on theoretical aspects and experience in systems engineering methods, procedures, tools, and techniques.
- Configuration management and configuration management systems.
- Systems Engineering Standards, e.g. ISO/IEC/IEEE [Phone Number Removed];,
Desired Skills:
- problem solving skills.