Tech Lead ( Full Stack Engineer)

The Software Engineer/Tech Lead will work collaboratively with the Merchant Journey team to drive development of merchant onboarding and dashboard.

How you’ll be making a difference:

Work alongside the team and be a part of the full software development life cycle.

Building features for our 4 user groups, Merchants, Customers, Developers and Internal operation teams.

Working on business projects, internal tech projects, changes to various systems and navigating unplanned work.

Work alongside the team to create quality code through peer reviews, maintaining internal and external documentation and identifying and addressing technical debt.

Help the team build up healthy development habits like TDD, Refactoring, being Agile, finding the right tool/technology for the job.

We’re looking for someone who has:

Someone with at least 6 years’ experience programming in Javascript / Python

Familiarity with AWS, SQL (MySQL / Postgres), React, TypeScript

Strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes valuable codebases.

The ability to work collaboratively in an ever-changing remote friendly environment.

A valid work authorisation to work in South Africa

Tech stack:

Frontend: React, TypeScript.

Backend: Python, NodeJS

Data: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL.

Infra: AWS Lambda’s, Serverless, S3, EC2, API Gateway

Tools: Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman.

Automation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform.

Nice to haves:

BSc Computer Science, technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience.

Experience with AWS infrastructure, specifically AWS Lambda’s

Desired Skills:

python

Javascript

tech lead

