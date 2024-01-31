Technical Lead – Western Cape Woodstock

Our vision is to deliver delightful experiences for merchants and users, and be the payments partner ofchoice on the African continent.

In everything we do, we strive to make it as easy as possible for merchants to focus on their business, whilewe take care of their payment needs.

We work with the biggest enterprise businesses and the side-hustle next door, across every sector of the economy.

We pride ourselves on delivering a world-class payments service with a seamless and secure checkout, enterprise-grade security and personalised multi-channel support to every business we partner with. We integrate easily with leading e-commerce platforms like WooCommerce, Wix, Shopify, Magento andPrestashop, and our modern API allows for custom integrations.

We currently enable both enterprise and SME ecommerce in South Africa, Kenya and Mauritius, with rapidexpansion planned to more countries on the continent.

Why we’re hiring for this role:

The Technical Lead will be responsible for ensuring that their pod delivers the most valuable solutions byproviding the technical context (trade-offs) and championing engineering culture

How you’ll be making a difference:

Collaborating with their team to identify and fix technical issues, and to identify and earmark gaps inrequired skills in the team

Assisting in the hiring and training of individual contributors.

Is a part of the Full software development life cycle and all its components with special emphasis on supervising system modifications

Assists in auditing internal teams(Best Practice, Standards, Security and Compliance)

Guiding their team through technical issues and challenges.

Working with other technical leads on keeping systems up to date to minimise technical risk.

Working with the team to set end year goals.

Be the first point of call for systems within their domain.

Being transparent with the team about challenges, failures, and successes.

Writing progress reports and delivering presentations to the relevant stakeholders.

Motivating staff and creating an inclusive space where they can ask questions and voice their concerns.

Analysing existing operations and scheduling training sessions and meetings to discussimprovements.

Keeping up-to-date with industry trends and developments.

Mentoring other engineers from graduates to the senior engineers within the larger engineering team.

Working alongside the Engineering managers and Product managers in resourcing the team for work coming up on the roadmap

Working on keeping the team accountable with estimated deliverable

We’re looking for someone who has:

At least 2 years experience as a Technical Lead

At least 6 years experience programming in either backend or fullstack technologies such as Python, Node.js, Typescript or React

Strong experience in AWS

Databases / SQL (MySQL / Postgres / MongoDB)

Strong experience with best practices and a sound understanding of what makes valuable codebases.

Excellent technical, diagnostic, and troubleshooting skills.

Willingness to build professional relationships with staff and clients.

Excellent communication, motivational, and interpersonal skills

Preferably a BSc Computer Science/ technical tertiary qualification or significant work experience

Preferably experience with AWS infrastructure, specifically AWS Lambda

Peach Tech Stack:

? Frontend: React, TypeScript

? Backend: Python, NodeJS

? Data: MongoDB, PostgreSQL, MySQL

? Infra: AWS Lambda, Serverless, S3, EC2, API Gateway

? Tools: Jira, Confluence, Git, Postman

? Automation: Gitlab pipelines, CI/CD, Terraform

Desired Skills:

aws

react

python

nodeJS

Technical Leadership

typescript

Learn more/Apply for this position