Technical Product Manager

Jan 31, 2024

Qualification and Experience

  • NQF 7 – Bachelor’s Degree/Advanced Diploma, Computer Science, Business
    Informatics, Business Administration, Industrial/Mechanical Engineering, Supply Chain
    or similar qualifications within the automotive industry
  • 3-5 years technical product leadership in cross functional or international project
    teams; covering multiple products in a specific business unit domain
  • Minimum 5 years practical experience working in complex software engineering or full
    product lifecycle environments; working in international, cross-functional/matrix and
    distributed project teams.
  • SAP experience and knowledge of logistical processes

Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Product Management
  • SAP

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

