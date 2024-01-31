Technical Product Manager – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Qualification and Experience
- NQF 7 – Bachelor’s Degree/Advanced Diploma, Computer Science, Business
Informatics, Business Administration, Industrial/Mechanical Engineering, Supply Chain
or similar qualifications within the automotive industry
- 3-5 years technical product leadership in cross functional or international project
teams; covering multiple products in a specific business unit domain
- Minimum 5 years practical experience working in complex software engineering or full
product lifecycle environments; working in international, cross-functional/matrix and
distributed project teams.
- SAP experience and knowledge of logistical processes
Desired Skills:
- Product Management
- SAP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma