Technical Tool Owner – Eastern Cape Port Elizabeth

Technical
- Knowledge and experience in software design, platform design and application operations.
- Knowledge and experience in recent IT base technology (Azure, CICD, DevOps, Cloud,
API’s).
- Knowledge of IT standards and Security concepts.
- Knowledge of agile working methodologies.
- Experience and/or knowledge of IT Infrastructure and Cloud concepts.
- Knowledge and experience of how to plan projects, define deliverables and to control quality
and cost matters
Email updated CV’s to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Azure
- Devops
- Cloud
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma