Technical Tool Owner

Jan 31, 2024

Technical

  • Knowledge and experience in software design, platform design and application operations.
  • Knowledge and experience in recent IT base technology (Azure, CICD, DevOps, Cloud,
    API’s).
  • Knowledge of IT standards and Security concepts.
  • Knowledge of agile working methodologies.
  • Experience and/or knowledge of IT Infrastructure and Cloud concepts.
  • Knowledge and experience of how to plan projects, define deliverables and to control quality
    and cost matters

Desired Skills:

  • Azure
  • Devops
  • Cloud

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

