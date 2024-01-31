Test Analyst at Reverside

Jan 31, 2024

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base. We are looking for Test Analyst Professionals with 5+ years relevant experience in Quality Assurance, and Testing Automation will be an advantage. Candidate should have relevant qualifications in Computer Science, Informatics, Information Systems, Information Technology, or ISTQB certification.

ENVIRONMENT:

  • Microsoft – Application Development/ Cloud Platform (Azure), Microsoft 365 and Infrastructure/ .Net, ASP, C#, Reports (RDLC, SSRS, etc.), Data Management and Analyst (SAS/ Power BI)
  • SQL – SQL database skills (200/2014 or later)
  • Microsoft Visual Studio – Version 2017 or later
  • Azure DevOps server – Version 2020 Update 1
  • IIS

THE FOLLOWING DELIVERABLES WILL BE PRODUCED BY THE TEST ANALYSTS IN LINE WITH THE APPROVED PROJECT PLANS:

  • Approved Test Plans and Test Cases
  • Approval for implementation

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE DELIVERABLES ABOVE, TEST ANALYSTS WILL BE REQUIRED TO:

  • Design Test Plans and Test Cases according to Specifications.
  • Perform End to end testing of systems.
  • Record and play back test scripts.
  • Maintain Defect Log.
  • Liaise with the development team to ensure system defects are resolved.
  • Conduct and obtain User Acceptance Testing sign-off.
  • Perform Regression Testing.

Desired Skills:

  • Application Development
  • Cloud Platform (Azure)
  • Microsoft 365
  • .Net
  • ASP
  • C#
  • SAS/ Power BI

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

