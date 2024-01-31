Test Analyst at Reverside

Reverside is an IT services provider; we are always looking for professional candidates to join our team in Software Development, providing opportunities to work on exciting projects, within our well-established client base. We are looking for Test Analyst Professionals with 5+ years relevant experience in Quality Assurance, and Testing Automation will be an advantage. Candidate should have relevant qualifications in Computer Science, Informatics, Information Systems, Information Technology, or ISTQB certification.

ENVIRONMENT:

Microsoft – Application Development/ Cloud Platform (Azure), Microsoft 365 and Infrastructure/ .Net, ASP, C#, Reports (RDLC, SSRS, etc.), Data Management and Analyst (SAS/ Power BI)

SQL – SQL database skills (200/2014 or later)

Microsoft Visual Studio – Version 2017 or later

Azure DevOps server – Version 2020 Update 1

IIS

THE FOLLOWING DELIVERABLES WILL BE PRODUCED BY THE TEST ANALYSTS IN LINE WITH THE APPROVED PROJECT PLANS:

Approved Test Plans and Test Cases

Approval for implementation

IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE DELIVERABLES ABOVE, TEST ANALYSTS WILL BE REQUIRED TO:

Design Test Plans and Test Cases according to Specifications.

Perform End to end testing of systems.

Record and play back test scripts.

Maintain Defect Log.

Liaise with the development team to ensure system defects are resolved.

Conduct and obtain User Acceptance Testing sign-off.

Perform Regression Testing.

Desired Skills:

Application Development

Cloud Platform (Azure)

Microsoft 365

.Net

ASP

C#

SAS/ Power BI

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients [URL Removed] – [URL Removed] – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position