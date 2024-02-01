2451 Test Analyst (Advanced) – Gauteng Pretoria

International IT Company with offices in Pretoria seeks to employ an experienced Test Analyst to fulfill a fundamental role on a large project.

Please note: Long Term Contract Opportunity; Hybrid

Understanding of systems engineering concepts

The ability to analyse a process from start to finish

Requirement review & static analysis

Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.

Technical Test Case creation.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills.

Cypress framework for front end testing

Apache Kafka

Kibana

Grafana

Quarkus

Role Description:

Collaboration with Team Lead, Stakeholders, IT PO and Team regarding Testing topics

Test Execution, Defect capture.

Maintenance of automation packs.

Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.

Assist with Developer (rest layer) unit testing automation

Managing and communicating issues.

Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.

Defining and implementing test plan on projects.

Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT sand UAT)

Planning and effort estimation for test case execution

Plan, organize and support test case creation

Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts

Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers

Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution

Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.

Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing

Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Lead / DevOps Lead

Act as single point of contact between Developers and Testers

Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics

Ensure entry/exit criteria for all test phases are met in time

Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively.

Desired Skills:

Test Analyst

