2451 Test Analyst (Advanced)

International IT Company with offices in Pretoria seeks to employ an experienced Test Analyst to fulfill a fundamental role on a large project.
Please note: Long Term Contract Opportunity; Hybrid
- Understanding of systems engineering concepts
- The ability to analyse a process from start to finish
- Requirement review & static analysis
- Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.
- Technical Test Case creation.
- Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
- Cypress framework for front end testing
- Apache Kafka
- Kibana
- Grafana
- Quarkus
Role Description:
- Collaboration with Team Lead, Stakeholders, IT PO and Team regarding Testing topics
- Test Execution, Defect capture.
- Maintenance of automation packs.
- Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.
- Assist with Developer (rest layer) unit testing automation
- Managing and communicating issues.
- Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.
- Defining and implementing test plan on projects.
- Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT sand UAT)
- Planning and effort estimation for test case execution
- Plan, organize and support test case creation
- Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts
- Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers
- Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution
- Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.
- Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing
- Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Lead / DevOps Lead
- Act as single point of contact between Developers and Testers
- Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics
- Ensure entry/exit criteria for all test phases are met in time
- Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively.
Desired Skills:
- Test Analyst