2451 Test Analyst (Advanced)

Feb 1, 2024

International IT Company with offices in Pretoria seeks to employ an experienced Test Analyst to fulfill a fundamental role on a large project.

Please note: Long Term Contract Opportunity; Hybrid

  • Understanding of systems engineering concepts
  • The ability to analyse a process from start to finish
  • Requirement review & static analysis
  • Analyse Test Scripts for feasibility.
  • Technical Test Case creation.
  • Strong interpersonal and communication skills.
  • Cypress framework for front end testing
  • Apache Kafka
  • Kibana
  • Grafana
  • Quarkus

Role Description:

  • Collaboration with Team Lead, Stakeholders, IT PO and Team regarding Testing topics
  • Test Execution, Defect capture.
  • Maintenance of automation packs.
  • Daily execution and reporting on automated regression packs.
  • Assist with Developer (rest layer) unit testing automation
  • Managing and communicating issues.
  • Reporting – with attention to details and correctness.
  • Defining and implementing test plan on projects.
  • Preparation and communication of Test reports during test execution (SIT sand UAT)
  • Planning and effort estimation for test case execution
  • Plan, organize and support test case creation
  • Coordinate test data creation with the developers and test analysts
  • Ensure appropriate test environment access levels for testers
  • Follow up on defect fixes identified during test execution
  • Assist in the manual execution of test cases and defect retesting when required.
  • Track new/changed requirements and ensure these are addressed during testing
  • Escalate deviations in the plan to Project Lead / DevOps Lead
  • Act as single point of contact between Developers and Testers
  • Setup and track a “lessons learnt” – sheet related to test topics
  • Ensure entry/exit criteria for all test phases are met in time
  • Ensure that project time allocated to testing are utilized efficiently and effectively.

Desired Skills:

  • Kafka
  • Kibana
  • Grafana
  • Quarkus
  • Test Analyst

