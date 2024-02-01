2nd line Support Engineer German

Join the iOCO Infrastructure Services Community: Where Work is an Adventure, Not Just a Job.

We’re looking for a German speaking 2nd line IT Support Engineer to join our team of problem-solvers and help us keep our software running smoothly.

What you’ll do:

Assisting in 1st/2nd line technical support.

Fluent Communication in Germany and English (Written and Verbal)

Call Management

Working on SLAs tickets

Direct User communication verbally and written for assistance in Software distribution, 1st and 2nd line Desktop Support.

Building strong relationships with customers.

The ability to take ownership of customer problems.

A proactive approach to customer problems and an understanding of customer perception.

Remote Incident Resolution

Software Deployment

Ability to multi task and meet specific goals set by supervisors and management

Qualification Required:

Grade 12

International MCSE qualified or international equivalent

A+ / N+ (or equivalent) entry level IT qualifications

Minimum 3-5 years desktop support experience.

Good communication skills verbally and written

Preferred Qualifications

ITIL Foundation

Microsoft 365

Azure

AD

Soft skills certificates

Some server and network support experience

Experience Required:

Minimum 3-5 years desktop support experience.

Some server and network support experience (advantage). Good communication skills verbally and written.

Self-sufficient.

Work environment:

Working from home

Physical demands:

Working from home

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

