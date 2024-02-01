Business Analyst

PURPOSE OF THIS ROLE

To perform complex process analysis functions, documenting existing processes and making recommendations based on best practices for changes to improve operational effectiveness and cost savings.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES, MEASURES & INTERFACES

Facilitate and/or participate in workshops and JAD sessions with stakeholders to determine, analyse and interpret business requirements.

Manage the end to end planning and successful deployment of solutions and facilitate software release implementation.

Map Business processes as required by COMPANY.

Develop Business Requirements Document (BRS).

Document Functional Specification for all required systems.

Apply existing methodologies, standards and processes on all projects to ensure consistent quality.

Analyse risks associated with business processes and their potential failure.

Compile adequate test cases based on user and functional requirements.

Obtain Sign-off from the relevant stakeholders.

Contribute to the implementation of the overall ICT projects.

Key Measures

Aligned business processes.

Improved system functionality

Key Interfaces

All Operations functions

COMPANY key stakeholders

Staff of the Corporation

QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

A diploma in Business Analysis will be advantageous ;

Project management certificate will also be advantageous;

A minimum of 3 years Business Analysis experience;

Proven experience in systems design and process mapping.

SKILLS & ABILITIES

The incumbent should have demonstrated the following competencies:

Proven proficiency in business analysis;

Broad understanding of system development lifecycle (SDLC) and modeling methodologies;

Document writing (Process Flow Diagrams, Business Requirement Specifications, Impact analysis document, and Functional Specification) ;

Unified modeling Language (UML) skills;

Strong analytical skills and attention to detail;

Problem solving skills to identify issues and present creative and practical solutions;

Facilitation – Ability to manage productive meetings

Leadership Skills – Communication and Influencing , Coaching and Feedback Skills

Solid project management knowledge and experience;

Testing principles and processes;

System Change management skills;

Decision making and innovation skills;

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to interact professionally with a diverse group, executives, managers, and subject matter experts.

Microsoft Office Suite inclusive of Microsoft Visio.

Ability to foster good relationships with other areas of the business and at all levels;

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES

The incumbent is required to have the following Behavioural competencies:

Problem Solving: Demonstrates adequate problem-solving skills and appropriately applies proven solutions.

Demonstrates adequate problem-solving skills and appropriately applies proven solutions. Business Acumen : Develops and uses a strategy to target own time (and time of others) on a portfolio of customers to maximize revenue and profitability.

: Develops and uses a strategy to target own time (and time of others) on a portfolio of customers to maximize revenue and profitability. Delivery : Translates business objectives into practical, prioritised and organised action plans; ensures plans are safely and successfully implemented.

: Translates business objectives into practical, prioritised and organised action plans; ensures plans are safely and successfully implemented. Conflict Resolution : identifies and pushes for solutions in which all parties can benefit

: identifies and pushes for solutions in which all parties can benefit Team Participation : Consistently offers relevant input to team discussions as issues are being clarified and solutions are being developed.

: Consistently offers relevant input to team discussions as issues are being clarified and solutions are being developed. Flexibility: Available to work more than ordinary business hours.

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Preparing Written Documents

Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

Unified Modelling Language (UML)

Learn more/Apply for this position