Buyout offer for Multichoice

French media company Group Canal+ has made an offer to buy out MultiChoice.

The company has received a letter indicating its high-level non-binding intention to acquire the remaining ordinary shares in MultiChoice that it does not currently own, excluding any treasury shares, at an anticipated cash consideration of R105.00 per MultiChoice ordinary share.

The board of MultiChoice will update shareholders should there be any further developments, and shareholders should exercise caution in trading.