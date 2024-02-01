Data Engineer

This is a work from home opportunity..

Our client is looking for a highly skilled and experienced Data Engineer to join our dynamic team.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for developing, constructing, testing, and maintaining architectures, such as databases, data-streams, and large-scale processing systems. This role involves a thorough understanding of SQL, database design, ETL processes, and data pipeline architecture. The Data Engineer will ensure optimal data delivery architecture is consistent throughout ongoing projects and will be responsible for the data flow within the organisation’s infrastructure.

How you’ll be making a difference:

Develop, construct, test, and maintain data architecture, including databases and large-scale processing systems.

Write complex SQL queries and optimise them for performance.

Design and implement effective database solutions and models to store and retrieve company data.

company data.

Examine and identify database structural necessities by evaluating client operations, applications, and programming.

applications, and programming.

Assess database implementation procedures to ensure they comply with internal and external regulations.

external regulations.

Install and organise information systems to guarantee company functionality.

Prepare accurate database design and architecture reports for management and executive teams.

teams.

Oversee the migration of data from legacy systems to new solutions.

Monitor the system performance by performing regular tests, troubleshooting, and integrating new features.

integrating new features.

Recommend solutions to improve new and existing database systems.

Educate staff members through training and individual support when required

Offer support by responding to system problems in a timely manner.

Ensuring a comprehensive Data Life Cycle for all company data.

We’re looking for someone who has:

Proven experience as a Data Engineer, Database Developer, or similar role.

In-depth understanding of database structure principles and data administration.

Experience gathering and analysing system requirements.

Knowledge of data mining and segmentation techniques.

Expertise in SQL and familiarity with various SQL dialects.

Proficiency in ETL tools and methodologies, and experience with ETL [URL Removed] with data warehousing and architecture (e.g.,Redshift, BigQuery, Snowflake).

Knowledge of programming languages (e.g. Python, Javascript, Go) is advantageous, and theLinux ecosystem.

Familiarity with cloud services (AWS, Azure, GCP) and data streaming technologies (Kafka,Kinesis).

Understanding of data security and compliance.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Strong organisational and team collaboration skills.

Valid work authorization to work in the region in which you are being considered

Desired Skills:

