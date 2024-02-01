Duxbury expands Aruba wireless access point range

Duxbury Networking has announced the South African availability of the Aruba Instant On (AIO) AP22D Wi-Fi 6 access point (AP) that brings enhanced connectivity to small businesses, boutique hotels, medical offices, schools, restaurants, and homes.

The AP22D boasts a compact design with four 1 gigabit Ethernet ports and an 802.11ax 2×2 Wi-Fi Certified 6 access point. It can effectively manage multiple connections at the best possible speed while enabling more devices to access the network without experiencing bottlenecks or performance degradation.

Its advanced features include 1024-quadrature amplitude modulation (1024-QAM) that gives the AP22D a 25% increase over more traditional 256 QAM devices. This significantly improves throughput to ensure high quality of service (QoS). The 2,5GbE uplink port doubles the capacity of bandwidth over previous 1GbE ports, making the AP the ideal device for data-intensive tasks across a variety of environments.

Users have a variety of ways to power the AP22D APS. There is the traditional method of using a local power adapter with a wired connection to the AP. But beyond that, they can also derive power via the ethernet switch or use a power over ethernet (PoE) injector. Finally, local power using a Smart Mesh connected AP completes the offerings.

“A reliable and powerful WiFi connection has become a business necessity. The AP22D is a game-changer for the local market with a built-in security gateway and firewall to keep business and guest traffic separate. This is a future-proof access point that guarantees high speed while delivering advanced networking features,” says Warren Gordon, Aruba/HPE business unit manager at Duxbury Networking.

The AP22D is user-friendly to manage through the AIO mobile app. Aruba provides 24×7 support to ensure professional and home users experience continuous, high-quality connectivity. Furthermore, its desk and wall-mount options ensure the versatile AP22D can easily be hidden in plain sight. By being able to turn off its LED status lights using the mobile app, users can conceal the device even further.