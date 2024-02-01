Seeking More Than Just a Job? Embrace a New Chapter with iOCO Infrastructure Services. We are a leading [industry/sector] company looking for a highly skilled and motivated Field Support Engineer to join our technical support team. As a Field Support Engineer, you will be the face of our company, providing on-site support and technical assistance to our clients. If you have a strong technical background, excellent problem-solving skills, and enjoy working in a dynamic field environment, we encourage you to apply.
What you’ll do:
- Call Updating – To ensure that all calls are updated daily with meaningful comments and that correct call update templates are used and completed fully on all calls.
- Asset input – To ensure that all assets are correctly entered into the system.
- User Satisfaction – To ensure that the user is satisfied with the service provision
- Meet SLA Requirements – To repair identified problems to meet average contractual SLA requirements.
- All calls which can be resolved remotely are redirected back to the remote support team.
- Productive Call Rate – To ensure that the agreed-upon number of calls are resolved per day.
- Productive Time – Maintain productivity of >75%.
- Instruments – To ensure that all company equipment is kept in good condition at all times (Desktop PC, Tablet/ Charger/ Cover).
- Closure Codes – To ensure that correct closure codes are used.
- Work Flows – Adherence to Call Management System/any assisted tool used workflows.
- Call Ageing – Ensure that no calls have aged past the agreed-upon number of days and those which have, are escalated to ensure closure. All calls are to be regularly updated correctly with relevant details.
- Problem-Solving – To listen and probe user problems, accurately interpret causes, and resolve problems by following correct technical routines.
- Repeat Calls – To limit the number of recurring calls.
- HR Policies and Procedures – To ensure that all HR Policies and Procedures as well as BU Specific procedures are adhered to, e.g. house rules, timekeeping, housekeeping and dress code, etc.
- Faulty Hardware – To ensure that all faulty parts are replaced and that parts removed are returned to stores.
- Dockets/Job Cards – To ensure that all dockets/job cards are updated correctly with relevant details, within the deadline provided.
Documentation – To ensure that all forms required for processing are submitted on time – Expense claims/Leave/Standby/all other documentation. All travel claim information to correspond with calls assigned to individuals in the Call Management System.
- Training – To ensure that training is completed during required deadlines.
- Knowledge Sharing – FSE to ensure that he/ she has access to and familiarizes themselves with all online knowledge documentation and ways of work.
Your Expertise:
- 1 Year practical in-service delivery; desktop support.
- Experience in mobile device support.
- Experience in Network Support.
Qualifications Required:
- National Senior Certificate (Matric)
- A+
- N+
- MCSA or Microsoft Equivalent
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Permanent position
- Location: Secunda
- Work environment: Office Bound
- Physical demands: The physical demands of the job, including bending, sitting, lifting, and driving
- Travel: Traveling will be required (Own transportation required)
Why work for us?
- At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology we are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?
- Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?
- By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation, a place where you will be able to connect and learn from your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?
- We encourage diversity and work culture; and Setting U up for Success! #SuuS
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery