Implemantation Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria

Feb 1, 2024

Qualification:

Degree in Finance

Added advantage: completed articles

Experience:

3 – 5 years experience in Treasury or Finance Systems Implemantation

Key Responsibilities:

  • Coach and prepare customers for successful rollouts of the applications. Ensure effective transfer of information learned in training to the work environment.
  • Prepare design for all workflows and perform functionality tests on all implementation processes.
  • Set up static data on client systems.
  • Set up client specific reports according to their needs
  • Studying and examining the client requirements of the company and creating solutions on the basis of that.
  • Diagnosis, research and analyse customer issues and requests.
  • Prioritizing and escalating issues when needed and keeping customers informed of progress. Develop and maintain implementation best practices, document procedures, standards, best practices, configuration settings and sequences.
  • Identify gaps in functionality and work with product management to enhance our products.
  • Serve as the lead contact for daily customer interaction and implementation activities.
  • Discuss software program configurations of the company and ensure that they understand how to update and manage the system.
  • Create and update product and training documentation

Desired Skills:

  • ERP
  • Treasury
  • Finance Systems
  • Relationship management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

