Implemantation Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria

Qualification:
Degree in Finance
Added advantage: completed articles
Experience:
3 – 5 years experience in Treasury or Finance Systems Implemantation
Key Responsibilities:
- Coach and prepare customers for successful rollouts of the applications. Ensure effective transfer of information learned in training to the work environment.
- Prepare design for all workflows and perform functionality tests on all implementation processes.
- Set up static data on client systems.
- Set up client specific reports according to their needs
- Studying and examining the client requirements of the company and creating solutions on the basis of that.
- Diagnosis, research and analyse customer issues and requests.
- Prioritizing and escalating issues when needed and keeping customers informed of progress. Develop and maintain implementation best practices, document procedures, standards, best practices, configuration settings and sequences.
- Identify gaps in functionality and work with product management to enhance our products.
- Serve as the lead contact for daily customer interaction and implementation activities.
- Discuss software program configurations of the company and ensure that they understand how to update and manage the system.
- Create and update product and training documentation
Desired Skills:
- ERP
- Treasury
- Finance Systems
- Relationship management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree