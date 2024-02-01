IT Infrastructure Specialist – Western Cape Pinelands

Join Our Team: IT Infrastructure Supervisor
Are you ready to elevate your career in the dynamic world of Pharma IT?
We’re seeking a talented and experienced individual to lead our IT Infrastructure team to new heights! If you’re passionate about technology, have a knack for problem-solving, and thrive in a leadership role, we want to hear from you.
Join us in shaping the future of Pharma IT. Your expertise will drive success, and your leadership will inspire greatness.
Experience Matters:
- Over 7 years in functional areas.
- Minimum 3 years in a supervisor role.
Tech Savvy:
Strong understanding of IT infrastructure.
Familiarity with a variety of hardware and software platforms.
Pharma Insight:
Knowledgeable about the OT environment in the Pharma industry.
Responsibilities:
- System Checks & Maintenance:
- Tech Training:
- Documentation Guru
- Assist in writing SOPs, manuals, and policies.
- Technical Support
- Network Ninja:
- Security & Efficiency Advocate
- Extra Mile Achiever:
If you’re ready to make a significant impact, apply now to become our IT Infrastructure Supervisor!
Hurry Now and Smash That Apply Button!!!
Desired Skills:
- supervisor
- infrastructure
- SOP