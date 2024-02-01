IT Support Technician

Calling all IT Support Technicians. Our client who are leaders in Retail Digital Solutions are offering a permanent onsite position in Cape Town and Johannesburg North with the opportunity to travel internationally and work with national and Pan-African clients with performance-based incentives!

Requirements

Minimum 2 years of experience in IT Support

Fluent in English

Computer skills, MS Windows, database, Backup/ Restore

SQL write and understand queries, User Applications, Install, configure, troubleshoot

Basic PC Hardware knowledge.

Helpdesk Experience

Good phone etiquette, Clear communicator,

Good English writing skills, Document issues and solutions, Write system and customer procedural documentation and manuals.

No Criminal Record

Own transport

Valid Passport

Beneficial Skills

Afrikaans.

Retail & Retail Software knowledge.

Able to work as a team and individually.

Willing to learn, driven, self-motivated.

IT Helpdesk

