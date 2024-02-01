IT Support Technician

Feb 1, 2024

Calling all IT Support Technicians. Our client who are leaders in Retail Digital Solutions are offering a permanent onsite position in Cape Town and Johannesburg North with the opportunity to travel internationally and work with national and Pan-African clients with performance-based incentives!

Requirements

  • Minimum 2 years of experience in IT Support
  • Fluent in English
  • Computer skills, MS Windows, database, Backup/ Restore
  • SQL write and understand queries, User Applications, Install, configure, troubleshoot
  • Basic PC Hardware knowledge.
  • Helpdesk Experience
  • Good phone etiquette, Clear communicator,
  • Good English writing skills, Document issues and solutions, Write system and customer procedural documentation and manuals.
  • No Criminal Record
  • Own transport
  • Valid Passport

Beneficial Skills

  • Afrikaans.
  • Retail & Retail Software knowledge.
  • Able to work as a team and individually.
  • Willing to learn, driven, self-motivated.
  • IT Helpdesk

