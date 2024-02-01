IT Support Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Calling all IT Support Technicians. Our client who are leaders in Retail Digital Solutions are offering a permanent onsite position in Cape Town and Johannesburg North with the opportunity to travel internationally and work with national and Pan-African clients with performance-based incentives!
Requirements
- Minimum 2 years of experience in IT Support
- Fluent in English
- Computer skills, MS Windows, database, Backup/ Restore
- SQL write and understand queries, User Applications, Install, configure, troubleshoot
- Basic PC Hardware knowledge.
- Helpdesk Experience
- Good phone etiquette, Clear communicator,
- Good English writing skills, Document issues and solutions, Write system and customer procedural documentation and manuals.
- No Criminal Record
- Own transport
- Valid Passport
Beneficial Skills
- Afrikaans.
- Retail & Retail Software knowledge.
- Able to work as a team and individually.
- Willing to learn, driven, self-motivated.
- IT Helpdesk
Interested? Apply now!
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- IT Helpdesk