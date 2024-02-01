Repair Technicians and Field Service Technicians

We are seeking qualified Petrol, Diesel or Panel beater technicians with a valid C1 / C14 driver’s license. A PrDP will be preferred.
This position is in the Greater Cape Town area.
Min. 5 years experience as a qualified vehicle technician required
(THIS POSITION IS NOT IT RELATED)
Desired Skills:
- Technical
- Commucation
- Customer Skills
- Attention to detail
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Client is in the vehicle fleet industry.
3 Sites in the Greater Cape Town region.