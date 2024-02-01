Repair Technicians and Field Service Technicians

Feb 1, 2024

We are seeking qualified Petrol, Diesel or Panel beater technicians with a valid C1 / C14 driver’s license. A PrDP will be preferred.

This position is in the Greater Cape Town area.

Min. 5 years experience as a qualified vehicle technician required

(THIS POSITION IS NOT IT RELATED)

Desired Skills:

  • Technical
  • Commucation
  • Customer Skills
  • Attention to detail

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

Client is in the vehicle fleet industry.

3 Sites in the Greater Cape Town region.

