Senior Front End Developer (Angular 2) (CPT Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Software Service Delivery Provider seeks the coding expertise of a Senior Front End Developer whose core role will be to develop and maintain a high-quality single-page application using Angular 2. A strong focus on test automation and a commitment to producing efficient, scalable, and maintainable code is essential. You will also require a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science/Engineering or equivalent Certification with at least 5 years Front End Development work experience, with proven Angular 2 and a solid understanding of HTML5 & CSS3. You also need experience with responsive and adaptive design, proficiency with Git and experience leveraging genAI tools to accelerate day-to-day work tasks.

DUTIES:

Develop and maintain a robust single-page application using Angular 2.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to define, design, and ship new features.

Ensure the technical feasibility of UI/UX designs.

Optimize application for maximum speed and scalability.

Develop and maintain automated tests to ensure code quality and application stability.

Participate in code reviews and mentor junior developers.

Stay updated on emerging technologies and trends in Front End Development.

Deliver demos throughout the development process to customers and internal stakeholders.

Customer Support, including after-hours support rotation, for defect correction and consulting on service resolution.

Enable customers and service organization by actively engaging on IM client channels (Zoom, Webex Teams, and Microsoft Teams, etc.).

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or an equivalent Certification.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum of 5 years of experience in Front End Development.

Proven expertise in Angular 2 and other modern JavaScript frameworks.

Strong understanding of web markup, including HTML5 and CSS3.

Experience with responsive and adaptive design.

Solid understanding of cross-browser compatibility issues and ways to work around them.

Proficiency in test automation tools and methodologies.

Familiarity with Front-End build tools.

Proficient understanding of Code Versioning tools, such as Git.

Experience leveraging genAI tools to accelerate day-to-day work tasks.

Must hold a current valid driver’s license and passport.

You must have the legal right to work in South Africa.

Desirable –

Experience with other JavaScript frameworks like React or [URL Removed] of Backend technologies and frameworks.

Experience with Agile development methodologies.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent problem-solving and communication skills.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Front

End

Learn more/Apply for this position