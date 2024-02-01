Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 1, 2024

Purpose of the role:

  • We are seeking a Java Spring Developer to join our dynamic development team.

  • As an essential member of our technology department, you will play a pivotal role in designing, developing, and maintaining Java Spring applications.

  • Your expertise will contribute to the enhancement of our software solutions, ensuring they meet high-quality standards and performance benchmarks.

Accountability: Team Work

  • Provide technical expertise for project and team during design and code reviews, ensuring best technical practices are applied.

  • Follow Agile Development practises

  • Assist development team in compliance with policies and procedures.

  • Accountability: Software Solution Design

    • Apply Software Engineering Practices

    • Participate in Release and Iteration Planning meetings with engineers and users.

    • Assist during design of the software solution

    • Assist in physical and logical database design and be able to interpret design diagrams and documents.

    • Understand software engineering techniques such as the use of UML (Unified Modelling Language), Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), The Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF), etc.

    • Be aware of software standards applicable in the organisation. This can include standards for quality, security and compliance (SAS 70)

    Accountability: Software Solution Development

    • Be able to successfully interpret design documentation and build the software solution according to the specified requirement.

    • Develop and test technical solutions using the development tools applicable to the team he/she functions in.

    • Apply software engineering best practices gained through formal education, policies and work experience, during development of software solutions.

    • Solution Reviews

    Provide constructive feedback for improvements after solution reviews.

    Install and test latest Service packs and patches that apply to the environment

    • Attend to maintenance calls from business via System Administrator, within SLA, and with minimum returns and/or bugs

    Accountability: Task Time Management

    • Able to interpret project and development plans and understand project roles, project goals and timelines.

    • Manage time effectively during task execution to meet assigned milestones.

    • Establish responsible deadlines for reporting staff and personal work plans

    Accountability: General

    • Communicate with team members or relevant stakeholders regarding technical design and implementation of the solution.

    • Be able to use team collaboration tools such as document libraries, source control and email.

    • Attend meetings to understand customer requirements, make design decisions and report on progress

    • Assist with installation of hardware environments; provide guidance regarding hardware requirements to host the software solution.

Education and Experience:

  • BA degree in computer science or related field

  • 6 Years + hands on Java Spring Development experience, including Spring Boot

  • Experience using agile methodologies

Required Skills

  • JavaScript / TypeScript

  • Frontend Experience (Angular / React)

  • TSQL (Stored Procedures and Functions) Spring Boot

Preferred Skills:

  • SQL Design and Implementation

  • Experience in Cloud Computing

  • Experience in team-based software development

  • Strong understanding database design and SQL

  • Version control experience using Git or similar tools

  • Understanding of digital landscape

  • Ability to work with continuous integration and delivery tools

  • Ability to work within Agile Methodologies

  • Ability to work both independently and collaboratively in a team environment

  • Strong problem-solving skills and a proactive attitude towards challenges

  • Excellent communication skills to articulate technical concepts effectively

  • Any relevant certification in Java Spring development are a plus

  • Experience in microservices architecture

  • Knowledge of containerization (Docker) and orchestration (Kubernetes)

  • Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming/configuration
  • Critical Thinking
  • Time Management

