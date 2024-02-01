Senior Java Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Apply Software Engineering Practices

Participate in Release and Iteration Planning meetings with engineers and users.

Assist during design of the software solution

Assist in physical and logical database design and be able to interpret design diagrams and documents.

Understand software engineering techniques such as the use of UML (Unified Modelling Language), Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), The Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF), etc.

Be aware of software standards applicable in the organisation. This can include standards for quality, security and compliance (SAS 70)

Accountability: Software Solution Development

Be able to successfully interpret design documentation and build the software solution according to the specified requirement.

Develop and test technical solutions using the development tools applicable to the team he/she functions in.

Apply software engineering best practices gained through formal education, policies and work experience, during development of software solutions.

Solution Reviews

Provide constructive feedback for improvements after solution reviews.

Install and test latest Service packs and patches that apply to the environment

Attend to maintenance calls from business via System Administrator, within SLA, and with minimum returns and/or bugs

Accountability: Task Time Management

Able to interpret project and development plans and understand project roles, project goals and timelines.

Manage time effectively during task execution to meet assigned milestones.

Establish responsible deadlines for reporting staff and personal work plans

Accountability: General