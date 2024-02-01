Senior Project Manager at Construct Executive Search – Gauteng Johannesburg

Applicants must meet the following requirements:

Must have Project Management Qualification/SACPCMP as a Professional Construction/Project Manager (PrCM OR PrCPM)

Must have 10 – 15 years construction project management experience, 10 years’ experience in project managing hospital construction at senior level

Must have private sector client experience

Must have extensive experience in management of project teams

Must have 8 years Senior general management experience managing high rise buildings

Must be Professionally Registered with SACPCMP as a PrCPM and with ECSA as a Professional Engineer (Pr.Eng)

SALARY R 980, 000 – R1 029 000 P/A

Desired Skills:

Construction Project Management

PrCM

PrCPM

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession

About The Employer:

Senior Project Manager (Building)

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

