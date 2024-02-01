Senior Project Manager at Construct Executive Search – Gauteng Johannesburg

Applicants must meet the following requirements:
Must have Project Management Qualification/SACPCMP as a Professional Construction/Project Manager (PrCM OR PrCPM)
Must have 10 – 15 years construction project management experience, 10 years’ experience in project managing hospital construction at senior level
Must have private sector client experience
Must have extensive experience in management of project teams
Must have 8 years Senior general management experience managing high rise buildings
Must be Professionally Registered with SACPCMP as a PrCPM and with ECSA as a Professional Engineer (Pr.Eng)
SALARY R 980, 000 – R1 029 000 P/A
Desired Skills:
- Construction Project Management
- PrCM
- PrCPM
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years IT Project Administration / Management
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- South African Council for Project and Construction Management Profession
About The Employer:
Senior Project Manager (Building)
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund