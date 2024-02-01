Software Engineer – Johannesburg

Hire Resolve’s client is looking for a skilled and motivated Software Engineer to join their team in Johannesburg. As a Software Engineer, you will be responsible for developing high-quality software solutions and collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver projects on time and within budget. You will have the opportunity to work on diverse projects and leverage your technical expertise to solve complex problems.
Responsibilities
- Design and develop software applications using various programming languages and frameworks
- Collaborate with fellow engineers, designers, and product managers to define and deliver software solutions
- Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code
- Perform software testing and debugging to ensure software quality and reliability
- Participate in code reviews to provide constructive feedback
- Stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and industry trends
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering with great matric math marks
- Strong proficiency in programming languages such C# 6/7 ; SQL; OO Principles; Design patterns SOLID MVC; TDD; Java Script; ALM e.g. Atlassian
- Using version control such as Git, XML, BPMN, Agile e.g. Scrum or Kanban
- Experience in software development and delivery of high-quality software solutions
- Knowledge of software development methodologies and best practices
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
- Good communication and collaboration abilities
- Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team
- Beneficial experience with UIPath / Blue Prism / WorkFusion
Benefits
- Salary: R480K/yr – R845K/yr, salary negotiable
