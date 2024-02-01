Software Engineer – Johannesburg

Hire Resolve’s client is looking for a skilled and motivated Software Engineer to join their team in Johannesburg. As a Software Engineer, you will be responsible for developing high-quality software solutions and collaborating with cross-functional teams to deliver projects on time and within budget. You will have the opportunity to work on diverse projects and leverage your technical expertise to solve complex problems.

Responsibilities

Design and develop software applications using various programming languages and frameworks

Collaborate with fellow engineers, designers, and product managers to define and deliver software solutions

Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code

Perform software testing and debugging to ensure software quality and reliability

Participate in code reviews to provide constructive feedback

Stay up-to-date with the latest technologies and industry trends

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering with great matric math marks

Strong proficiency in programming languages such C# 6/7 ; SQL; OO Principles; Design patterns SOLID MVC; TDD; Java Script; ALM e.g. Atlassian

Using version control such as Git, XML, BPMN, Agile e.g. Scrum or Kanban

Experience in software development and delivery of high-quality software solutions

Knowledge of software development methodologies and best practices

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Good communication and collaboration abilities

Ability to work effectively both independently and as part of a team

Beneficial experience with UIPath / Blue Prism / WorkFusion

Benefits



Salary: R480K/yr – R845K/yr, salary negotiable

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

Salary: negotiable.

Our client is offering a highly competitive salary for this role based on experience.

Apply for this role today, contact Carmen Schafer at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed].com

We will contact you telephonically in 3 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Software Engineer – Johannesburg

Software Engineer – Johannesburg

Software Engineer – Johannesburg

Learn more/Apply for this position