We are currently seeking a skilled Tier 2 Desktop Support professional to join our IT support team on a 12-month contract basis. As a Tier 2 Desktop Support, you will play a critical role in providing technical assistance and support to end-users, ensuring the smooth operation of desktop systems and applications. If you have a strong background in desktop support, excellent troubleshooting skills, and enjoy working in a dynamic IT environment, we encourage you to apply.
Your Expertise:
- Access Point and Barcode Scanner skills.
- Minimum of 2 years of experience in a Desktop support role.
- Experience with installation and configuration of Hardware and Software.
- Knowledge of Windows Operating Systems and Microsoft Office Suite.
- Experience with Remote Support tools.
Qualifications Required:
- Matric Certificate
- CompTIA A+ and N+ certification.
- MCSE/ MCSA
Other information applicable to the opportunity:
- Duration: Fixed Term 12 months contract
- Work Model (Onsite/Hybrid): Traveling Hybrid
- Location: East London
- Own Car/ Travelling: A driver’s License is required will use a pool car.
Desired Skills:
- Adaptability
- Authenticity
- Partnership
- Ingenuity
- Mastery