WLAN vendors headed for rocky waters

According to a recently published report from Dell’Oro Group, the trusted source for market information about the telecommunications, security, networks, and data center industries, sales of WiFi 7 Access Points (APs) will reach nearly three quarters of total APs revenues by 2028.

The introduction of WiFi 7 to enterprises will be one of the few bright spots for vendors in 2024, in a market that is expected to contract by 9%.

“There has been a flurry of vendors announcing new WiFi 7 APs in January,” says Siân Morgan, Wireless LAN (WLAN) research director at Dell’Oro Group. “We expect that WiFi 6E APs will still outsell WiFi 7 in 2024, but adoption of WiFi 7 will be responsible for all of the revenue growth by 2025.

“However, total WLAN AP revenues are expected to decrease in 2024. After the backlog-driven revenues of 2023, enterprises are busy digesting all the equipment they received. It’s going to take a few more quarters of downturn before the market begins to expand again,” continues Morgan.

Additional highlights from the Wireless LAN 5-Year January 2024 Forecast Report include:

* The geographic balance of WLAN revenues changed in 2023, with North America and Europe taking share from China.

* WiFi 6E adoption is still growing but is forecasted to peak in 2024.

* Average Selling Prices for APs are expected to contract, putting further pressure on vendor revenues.

* HPE’s announced intent to purchase Juniper Networks has increased expectations of revenues from Public Cloud-Managed WLAN.

* The first AP shipments of the standard expected to be branded as ‘WiFi 8’ are expected in 2028.