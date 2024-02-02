Academic – Information Technology at Mancosa – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Introduction

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancy available.

Academic – Information Technology

CORE PURPOSE

To provide Academic excellence, in the design, development and delivery of academic material and the related academic activities thereof such as curriculum, research, online content, lesson plans, student engagement and retention, admissions and selections etc.

CORE FUNCTIONS AND JOB ROLE · The successful candidate will be appointed to offer their expertise as an Academic in the area of Information Technology to Facilitate academic content and ensure overall academic delivery of the information technology programmes.· Provide students’ academic support such as one on one consultations to promote student centricity· Design both formative and summative assessments applying the relevant MANCOSA assessment processes and standards.· Grade assessments and provide stakeholder feedback.· Potentially serve as a Programme Coordinator/ Module Coordinator for the faculty or certain modules within the faculty.· Identify students at-risk and execute pastoral care or intervention plans.· Undertake programme and quality management academic administrative tasks.· Ongoing research and analysis to identify required updates and additions to the information technology programme’s curriculum.· Provide information to assist with the implementation and maintenance of accreditation with various quality assurance bodies and professional bodies.· A combination of analysis and reporting as well as hands-on application in order to ensure alignment to industry standards and academic relevance.· Conduct reviews and updates of Information Technology Modules to ensure alignment to industry norms.· Ensure Modules /programmes remain relevant to both local and international industry expectations and the quality of student experience is highly rewarding.· Review and manage student academic performance.· Promote multi stakeholder engagement towards programme advancement.· Advocate, promote and advance information technology programme offerings to industry.· Responsible for design, development and maintenance of teaching and learning material.· Conduct delivery of academic content through online webinars via MS Teams or Zoom platforms. CORE FUNCTIONS INCLUDE:· Various Academic Committee memberships · Verification and review of RPL applications· Verification and review of Credit Accumulation Transfer application

QUALIFICATIONS · Masters degree with a focus in the relevant field of information [URL Removed] AND SKILLS · 5 years’ academic experience· Demonstrate research engagement over last 3 years· Be familiar with distance and online education· Be familiar with using learning management systems· Have a working knowledge of the South African higher education regulatory framework· Must be able to work within pre-determined time frames and deadlines· Must be able to speak confidently and demonstrate professionalism· Must be a collegial team player· Proficient in Microsoft Office (Excel, Word, Power Point, Access, Internet and Email)· Excellent writing and reporting skills· Possess a high level of ethics and confidentiality ADVANTAGES· Specialist in Information Technology· Published author in at least one peer-reviewed journal or similar publication.· Active member of a relevant professional body .GENERAL· Maintain professional relationships with students, academics, and support staff.· Work collaboratively in a multi-cultural environment and contribute towards Mancosa vision and Mission · Be a creative problem solver and a lifelong learner who is resilient and can adapt to changing circumstances· Work autonomously under pressure and possibly weekends based on student’s needs

Excellent writing and reporting skills

Possess a high level of ethics and confidentiality

proficient in Microsoft Office

