Application Developer at DAV – Gauteng Johannesburg

Feb 2, 2024

  • Assist with developing and configure web applications based on business requirements.
  • Investigate and model business functions, processes, information flows and data structures, using methodical and consistent techniques.
  • Conduct presentations.
  • Assist with documenting new and existing applications according to ENS standards (technical and functional specification).
  • Develop custom reports based on Business requirements on all production technologies.
  • Develop user, and administrative training manuals.
  • Interpret specifications to plan a new application requirement.
  • Assist with designing large and/or complex solutions from supplied specifications, using agreed standards and tools, to achieve a well-engineered result.
  • Plan, design, and conduct tests of solutions, correcting errors and re-testing to achieve an error-free results.
  • Assist the IT Architect to develop an integrated solutions baseline and platform.
  • Demonstrable experience / provide examples of where they improved ROI.
  • Look for ways to improve quality.
  • Provide regular feedback and have good communication skills. Must be able to communicate effectively.

Knowledge and skills required:

  • Bachelor’s degree in computer science or software engineering will be advantageous.
  • Workable knowledge with Active Directory and Exchange programming.
  • Knowledge of basic coding languages including C++, HTML5, and JavaScript.
  • Basic programming experience.
  • Ability to learn new software and technologies quickly.
  • Experience in front-end or back-end software development.
  • Testing and deploying programs and applications.
  • Minimum 2 – 3 years working knowledge of software development life cycle process, software architecture, and design.
  • Strong communication, organizational, and time management skills.
  • Experience with SQL programming and databases (SQL Server and Oracle).
  • 2 – 3 years’ experience working with enterprise-level large-scale applications.
  • 2 – 3 years programming experience in software development with Microsoft Visual Studio C#.
  • 2 – 3 years’ experience using development tools and VB.NET, C#, WCF, Silverlight, etc.
  • 2 – 3 years’ experience in building client / server applications in a SOA environment.
  • 2 – 3 years’ experience in problem solving, data structures, and algorithms.
  • 2 – 3 years’ experience with AJAX and JQuery advantageous.
  • 2 – 3 years’ experience with Business Process Management and Document Management advantageous.
  • Solid experience with scripting languages (javascript).
  • Knowledge of MS Office 201x applications.
  • ITIL Foundations would be an advantage.

Desired Skills:

  • C++
  • HTML5
  • Javascript
  • application development
  • Ajax
  • jQuery
  • Sql Server
  • SQL
  • Oracle

