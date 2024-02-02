Application Developer at DAV

- Assist with developing and configure web applications based on business requirements.
- Investigate and model business functions, processes, information flows and data structures, using methodical and consistent techniques.
- Conduct presentations.
- Assist with documenting new and existing applications according to ENS standards (technical and functional specification).
- Develop custom reports based on Business requirements on all production technologies.
- Develop user, and administrative training manuals.
- Interpret specifications to plan a new application requirement.
- Assist with designing large and/or complex solutions from supplied specifications, using agreed standards and tools, to achieve a well-engineered result.
- Plan, design, and conduct tests of solutions, correcting errors and re-testing to achieve an error-free results.
- Assist the IT Architect to develop an integrated solutions baseline and platform.
- Demonstrable experience / provide examples of where they improved ROI.
- Look for ways to improve quality.
- Provide regular feedback and have good communication skills. Must be able to communicate effectively.
Knowledge and skills required:
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or software engineering will be advantageous.
- Workable knowledge with Active Directory and Exchange programming.
- Knowledge of basic coding languages including C++, HTML5, and JavaScript.
- Basic programming experience.
- Ability to learn new software and technologies quickly.
- Experience in front-end or back-end software development.
- Testing and deploying programs and applications.
- Minimum 2 – 3 years working knowledge of software development life cycle process, software architecture, and design.
- Strong communication, organizational, and time management skills.
- Experience with SQL programming and databases (SQL Server and Oracle).
- 2 – 3 years’ experience working with enterprise-level large-scale applications.
- 2 – 3 years programming experience in software development with Microsoft Visual Studio C#.
- 2 – 3 years’ experience using development tools and VB.NET, C#, WCF, Silverlight, etc.
- 2 – 3 years’ experience in building client / server applications in a SOA environment.
- 2 – 3 years’ experience in problem solving, data structures, and algorithms.
- 2 – 3 years’ experience with AJAX and JQuery advantageous.
- 2 – 3 years’ experience with Business Process Management and Document Management advantageous.
- Solid experience with scripting languages (javascript).
- Knowledge of MS Office 201x applications.
- ITIL Foundations would be an advantage.
Desired Skills:
- C++
- HTML5
- Javascript
- application development
- Ajax
- jQuery
- Sql Server
- SQL
- Oracle