Application Development Manager

Based in Johannesburg North, our client is looking for an Application Development Manager to join their team. If you are skilled in managing both people and technical aspects within the tech space, then please apply.

Our client, a dynamic and engaging customer intelligence agency, is looking for an Application Development Manager. The successful applicant will be someone who can both manage people, and code; someone who is able to lead a team and has strong technical knowledge and experience.

You will work in an agile environment, building and leading teams of engineers developing applications for various platforms. You will need to provide technical leadership to multiple teams of developers, and quality assurance specialists, and help them deliver timeously on sprint commitments, with a focus on quality.

You are required to have skills in C# and C++ and in an ideal world would have knowledge and experience of Go, [URL Removed] and PHP8.

If you this is you, and you have 10+ years of software development experience, and have worked as a senior technical leader for a minimum of 5 years- then we want to connect.

Please apply, or get in touch with Robyn for more information.

Desired Skills:

Typescript

C#

C++ Essential

Fullstack or front end

Managing application development at scale

Experience and belief in agile methodologies

