Duties & Responsibilities
- Facilitate and/or participate in workshops and JAD sessions with stakeholders to determine, analyse and interpret business requirements.
- Manage the end to end planning and successful deployment of solutions and facilitate software release implementation.
- Map Business processes as required by company.
- Develop Business Requirements Document (BRS).
- Document Functional Specification for all required systems.
- Apply existing methodologies, standards and processes on all projects to ensure consistent quality.
- Analyse risks associated with business processes and their potential failure.
- Compile adequate test cases based on user and functional requirements.
- Obtain Sign-off from the relevant stakeholders.
- Contribute to the implementation of the overall ICT projects.
Desired Experience & Qualification
- A diploma in Business Analysis will be advantageous ;
- Project management certificate will also be advantageous;
- A minimum of 3 years Business Analysis experience;
- Proven experience in systems design and process mapping.
- Proven proficiency in business analysis;
- Broad understanding of system development lifecycle (SDLC) and modeling methodologies;
- Document writing (Process Flow Diagrams, Business Requirement Specifications, Impact analysis document, and Functional Specification) ;
- Unified modeling Language (UML) skills;
- Solid project management knowledge and experience;
- Testing principles and processes;
- System Change management skills;
- Microsoft Office Suite inclusive of Microsoft Visio.
About The Employer:
Join a large and stable financial services company and utilise your analytical skills.