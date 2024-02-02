Business Analyst

Feb 2, 2024

Duties & Responsibilities

  • Facilitate and/or participate in workshops and JAD sessions with stakeholders to determine, analyse and interpret business requirements.
  • Manage the end to end planning and successful deployment of solutions and facilitate software release implementation.
  • Map Business processes as required by company.
  • Develop Business Requirements Document (BRS).
  • Document Functional Specification for all required systems.
  • Apply existing methodologies, standards and processes on all projects to ensure consistent quality.
  • Analyse risks associated with business processes and their potential failure.
  • Compile adequate test cases based on user and functional requirements.
  • Obtain Sign-off from the relevant stakeholders.
  • Contribute to the implementation of the overall ICT projects.

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • A diploma in Business Analysis will be advantageous ;
  • Project management certificate will also be advantageous;
  • A minimum of 3 years Business Analysis experience;
  • Proven experience in systems design and process mapping.
  • Proven proficiency in business analysis;
  • Broad understanding of system development lifecycle (SDLC) and modeling methodologies;
  • Document writing (Process Flow Diagrams, Business Requirement Specifications, Impact analysis document, and Functional Specification) ;
  • Unified modeling Language (UML) skills;
  • Solid project management knowledge and experience;
  • Testing principles and processes;
  • System Change management skills;
  • Microsoft Office Suite inclusive of Microsoft Visio.

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • SDLC
  • UML

About The Employer:

Join a large and stable financial services company and utilise your analytical skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position