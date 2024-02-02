Business Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Duties & Responsibilities

Facilitate and/or participate in workshops and JAD sessions with stakeholders to determine, analyse and interpret business requirements.

Manage the end to end planning and successful deployment of solutions and facilitate software release implementation.

Map Business processes as required by company.

Develop Business Requirements Document (BRS).

Document Functional Specification for all required systems.

Apply existing methodologies, standards and processes on all projects to ensure consistent quality.

Analyse risks associated with business processes and their potential failure.

Compile adequate test cases based on user and functional requirements.

Obtain Sign-off from the relevant stakeholders.

Contribute to the implementation of the overall ICT projects.

Desired Experience & Qualification

A diploma in Business Analysis will be advantageous ;

Project management certificate will also be advantageous;

A minimum of 3 years Business Analysis experience;

Proven experience in systems design and process mapping.

Proven proficiency in business analysis;

Broad understanding of system development lifecycle (SDLC) and modeling methodologies;

Document writing (Process Flow Diagrams, Business Requirement Specifications, Impact analysis document, and Functional Specification) ;

Unified modeling Language (UML) skills;

Solid project management knowledge and experience;

Testing principles and processes;

System Change management skills;

Microsoft Office Suite inclusive of Microsoft Visio.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

SDLC

UML

About The Employer:

Join a large and stable financial services company and utilise your analytical skills.

Learn more/Apply for this position