Cybersecurity luminaries join forces with Commvault to define cyber resilience

Commvault has announced that cybersecurity experts across a host of industries — from security to public sector to technology — have joined the Commvault Cyber Resilience Council.

Council members will advise Commvault on emerging security trends and cyber threats as well as highlight best-practices in cyber resilience, all of which can play a key role in shaping product development, defining partnership opportunities, and guiding business strategies.

The council is chaired by Melissa Hathaway, who served as a top cybersecurity advisor for two presidential administrations, worked extensively with international institutions like NATO and the World Bank, and currently advises leading Fortune 500 companies as President of Hathaway Global Strategies.

“As tomorrow’s threats evolve and intensify, business resilience is increasingly challenged and vulnerable,” says Sanjay Mirchandani, president and CEO of Commvault. “Our newly formed Commvault Cyber Resilience Council will help us keep a pulse on this ever-changing landscape and enable us to continue delivering industry-leading cyber resilience to our customers.”

The members include:

* Roland Cloutier, Principal, The Business Protection Group, Former Chief Security Officer, Tik Tok

* Shawn Henry, Chief Security Officer, CrowdStrike, Former Executive Assistant Director, FBI’s Criminal, Cyber, Response and Services Branch

* Mark Hughes, President, Security, DXC Technology

* Nancy Wang, Cybersecurity Investor, Former General Manager of AWS Data Protection and Data Security

* John Zangardi, CEO, Redhorse Corporation, Former CIO, U.S. Dept. of Homeland Security

“Each new member of the council brings a diverse wealth of experience, from governance and risk management, to developing cutting-edge security products and countering sophisticated cyber threats,” says Hathaway. “I look forward to collaborating with this esteemed group of experts as we work hand-in-hand with Commvault to combat widespread AI-driven threats and advance cyber resilience for organizations around the world.”